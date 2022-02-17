.
Airbus returns to profit in 2021 at record 4.2 bln euros after two years of losses

Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury attends annual news conference in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, on February 13, 2020. (Reuters)
Aviation

AFP, Paris

Published: Updated:

European aircraft giant Airbus posted record profits in 2021 after two years of losses, with deliveries rising as it navigates pandemic disruptions to the travel industry, company results showed on Thursday.

Net profit surged to 4.2 billion euros ($4.8 billion) with deliveries of aircraft rising eight percent to 611 planes, Airbus said in an earnings statement.

