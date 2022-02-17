Airbus returns to profit in 2021 at record 4.2 bln euros after two years of losses
European aircraft giant Airbus posted record profits in 2021 after two years of losses, with deliveries rising as it navigates pandemic disruptions to the travel industry, company results showed on Thursday.
Net profit surged to 4.2 billion euros ($4.8 billion) with deliveries of aircraft rising eight percent to 611 planes, Airbus said in an earnings statement.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more: Abu Dhabi’s Etihad signs letter of intent for seven Airbus A350 cargo planes
-
Abu Dhabi’s Etihad signs letter of intent for seven Airbus A350 cargo planesAbu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways on Wednesday signed a letter of intent to order seven Airbus A350 freighter aircraft, European planemaker Airbus said at ... Aviation & Transport
-
IATA chief voices concerns over Airbus-Qatar jet order rowThe head of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) waded into a high-profile dispute between Airbus and Qatar Airways on Tuesday, saying ... Technology
-
Airbus cancels Qatar Airways order of 50 A321neo planes in rowAirbus has cancelled an order of 50 A321neo aircraft from Qatar Airways, the company said Friday, in an escalating dispute over Doha grounding the ... Technology
-
End of an era: Airbus delivers last A380 superjumbo to Dubai’s EmiratesAirbus is set to deliver the final A380 superjumbo to Dubai’s Emirates on Thursday, marking the end of a 14-year run that gave Europe an instantly ... Technology
-
Airbus jet demand hopes bolstered by Dubai orders: CEOA slew of plane orders at this week’s Dubai Airshow has added weight to Airbus’ hopes of raising output, but the jetmaker is not yet ready to pull the ... Economy
-
UK minister offers to mediate Airbus-Qatar Airways disputeA British minister has offered to mediate in a row between Airbus and Qatar Airways over costly flaws on the surface of the aircraft maker's A350 ... Aviation & Transport
-
Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways orders 28 Airbus A320neo family jetsEuropean planemaker Airbus on Tuesday sealed a preliminary order for 28 A320neo family jets from Kuwaiti budget carrier Jazeera Airways at the Dubai ... Gulf
-
Indigo Partners spearheads order for 255 Airbus A321neo jetsVeteran budget-airlines investor Bill Franke handed Europe’s Airbus a multi-billion-dollar order for 255 single-aisle A321neo passenger jets on Sunday ... Aviation & Transport
-
Emirates fleet rethink could mean Boeing pain and Airbus gainAs the man commanding the world’s largest international airline for almost two decades, Emirates President Tim Clark has perfected the act of playing ... Aviation & Transport
-
Kuwait Airways in talks with Airbus to amend aircraft order: ChairmanGulf carrier Kuwait Airways is in talks with Airbus to amend a previous order to change the type of aircraft it agreed to buy in a deal announced in ... Business
-
Saudia in talks with Airbus, Boeing for wide-body jets, CEO saysSaudi Arabian Airlines is in talks with Airbus and Boeing for a wide-body jet order, with a decision expected next year, its chief executive said on ... Aviation & Transport