Airbus hits back at Qatar with $220 mln claim in A350 row over undelivered planes
Airbus is seeking $220 million in damages from Qatar Airways in a dispute over undelivered passenger jets.
The UK court claim for damages, in connection with two undelivered A350s, came after Qatar Airways sued the planemaker for $600 million in an escalating contractual and safety dispute over damage to the surface of part of the fleet of jets.
Airbus also wants to recover credits awarded to the airline, a filing showed on Monday, in a move offering a rare glimpse of negotiating details in the secretive global jet industry.
