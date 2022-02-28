.
Qatar Airways confirms grounding another A350 jet, over surface degradation

A new Qatar Airways Airbus A350 approaches the gate at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany. (File photo: AP)
Aviation

Reuters, Paris

Published: Updated:

Qatar Airways confirmed on Monday it had grounded another A350 jet in a dispute with Airbus over gradual degradation to the surface of the long-haul jets, bringing the total number of planes grounded by the carrier to 22


Reuters reported the move on Friday as Qatar filed a document in a dispute which has spread to a contract between Airbus and the same carrier for the A321neo.

