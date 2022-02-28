Qatar Airways confirms grounding another A350 jet, over surface degradation
Qatar Airways confirmed on Monday it had grounded another A350 jet in a dispute with Airbus over gradual degradation to the surface of the long-haul jets, bringing the total number of planes grounded by the carrier to 22
Reuters reported the move on Friday as Qatar filed a document in a dispute which has spread to a contract between Airbus and the same carrier for the A321neo.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more: Qatar Airways to fly unwanted A380s after grounding some of its A350s: Report
-
Qatar Airways to fly unwanted A380s after grounding some of its A350s: ReportQatar Airways will resume flights with Airbus A380s earlier than planned to make up for capacity lost in the regulator grounding of some of its A350s, ... Aviation & Transport
-
Qatar Airways says 13 of its Airbus A350s grounded over surface issue by regulatorQatar Airways has been instructed by its regulator to ground 13 Airbus A350 planes due to a faster than expected deterioration of the fuselage surface ... Aviation & Transport
-
Qatar Airways halts A350 deliveries after jet surface problemQatar Airways said on Tuesday the surface below the paint on some of its Airbus A350s was degrading unusually quickly and insisted it would not take ... Technology
-
Qatar Airways urges Airbus to resolve A350 'issues'Deliveries of A350s are being delayed due to shortages of cabin equipment Business