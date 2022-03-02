.
Ryanair boss predicts tough months ahead due to rising oil prices

Ryanair passenger jets are seen on the tarmac at Dublin airport on March 23, 2020. Ryanair will cancel most if not all of its flights from next on March 24, said the Irish no-frills airline as the coronavirus outbreak grounds planes worldwide. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters, London

The next 12 months will be “very difficult” for most airlines after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushed up oil prices above $100 a barrel, Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary said on Wednesday as he reassured that the Irish airline was comfortably hedged.

“I think it’s going to be very difficult for most airlines for the next 12 months,” O’Leary told Sky News.

“We have hedged out about 80 percent of our fuel needs out to March 2023. So for this summer, and for the rest of this year, we’ll still be able to pass on low oil prices and low fares to our customers because we have a very strong fuel hedging position.”

