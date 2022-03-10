Russia may refuse to return leased aircraft, pay in rubles, according to draft law
The Russian government plans to order local airlines to pay for leased aircraft in rubles and bar them from returning planes to foreign companies if the latter cancel the lease, according to a draft law published on Thursday.
Western sanctions introduced in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have forced Russian carriers to cancel international flights for fear that their aircraft will be arrested.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The sanctions have also frozen much of Russia’s foreign reserves and forced authorities to look for ways to limit foreign currency outflows.
Under a law drafted by the transport ministry, Russian airlines will pay their leases in rubles throughout 2022.
If a foreign lessor terminates the agreement, a special government commission is to decide whether the aircraft can be returned; it can rule that the aircraft must stay in Russia.
Read more: Major MNC consumer companies face ‘tradeoff’ supplying Russia with cookies, soap
-
US House passes Ukraine aid, gov’t funding measureA majority of the US House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to approve a $1.5 trillion bill that would provide $13.6 billion in aid for Ukraine ... World News
-
Explainer: Massive risks keep talk of Ukraine no-fly zone firmly groundedRussia's invasion of Ukraine has prompted repeated calls from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for an international no-fly zone to protect his ... World News
-
Ukraine prepares potential move of sensitive data to another country: OfficialThe Ukrainian government is preparing for the potential need to move its data and servers abroad if Russia’s invading forces push deeper into the ... World News
-
US conclusively rejects ‘high risk’ polish jet transfer to UkraineThe Pentagon on Wednesday offered a conclusive rejection of a plan to transfer fighter jets from Poland to Ukraine to battle Russian forces there, ... World News
-
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says Putin’s nuclear threat a ‘bluff’, ‘shows weakness’Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Russia’s President Vladimir Putin's threat to resort to nuclear weapons a “bluff,” adding that it ... World News