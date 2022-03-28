Saudi airline flynas in talks with Boeing, Airbus for planes worth $13-$15 bln: CEO

The board of directors of Saudi national carrier flynas has approved new orders of 250 aircraft, in order to become the largest low-cost airline in the Middle East and North Africa.

The airline is in negotiations with Boeing and Airbus to buy aircraft worth $13 to $15 billion, Bandar Almohanna, CEO and Managing Director of flynas said on Monday.

Almohanna expects the agreement to be completed before the end of this year. “We will choose the offer that suits the company’s plans, whether in terms of delivery, prices, or providing seating capacity,” he said.

Flynas is also planning to increase the number of its destinations from 70 to 165, Almohanna added.

