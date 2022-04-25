Cathay adds Hong Kong-London flights as city eases COVID-19 rules
Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. flights from London to Hong Kong -- once the carrier’s top long-haul route -- will go from as little as two a month to as many as three a day in June as the airline attempts a rebound of sorts from COVID-19.
The airline’s schedule shows a jump in flights days after Hong Kong said it will open to non-residents starting from next month.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The London-Hong Kong route is set to be served daily between June 7 and June 30, and have three services a day on June 7, 17 and 27.
Prior to the pandemic, Cathay used to fly to London’s Heathrow Airport five times a day. As a result of COVID-19 and China’s zero-tolerance policy, the route was reduced to just a handful of flights a month and ceased for several stretches entirely over authorities’ fears that imported virus cases may overwhelm the city.
Hong Kong last week shortened flight bans and eased the rules that suspended those air routes frequently. It also tweaked COVID-19 testing procedures in anticipation of more travelers coming to the city, although all arrivals still must do seven days of hotel quarantine.
“This is a positive direction for the gradual resumption of travel activities and the strengthening of network connectivity to and from the Hong Kong aviation hub, Cathay Pacific said of the Hong Kong rule changes. The airline has been operating at just 2 percent of pre-COVID passenger flight capacity.
Read more: Singapore’s Changi Airport aims to be Asia’s busiest aviation hub
-
Singapore’s Changi Airport aims to be Asia’s busiest aviation hubChangi Airport was crowned the world’s best aerodrome for 15 years straight prior to COVID-19 based on its superior traveler offerings and high-tech ... Travel and Tourism
-
Global travel, tourism sectors to recover from COVID-19 by 2023, post 10-year growthThe global travel and tourism sectors are projected to return to pre-pandemic levels in 2023 and grow at a rate that will outpace global gross ... Aviation & Transport
-
Radisson Hotel Group plans Asia-Pacific expansion as travel curbs ease: CEORadisson Hotel Group plans to add 150 hotels in Asia-Pacific this year as it banks on travel, tourism, and economic recovery in the region, its CEO ... Economy
-
US CDC lifts COVID-19 ‘Do Not Travel’ recommendations on about 90 countriesThe US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday it had dropped its “Do Not Travel” COVID-19 recommendations for about 90 ... Coronavirus
-
Latent travel demand is ‘probably’ at its peak: Etihad CEOThe latent global demand to travel is probably at its highest level ever, Etihad Airways Group Chief Executive Tony Douglas said on Thursday as the ... Gulf