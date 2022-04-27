Dubai Airports confirms capacity shift from DXB to DWC airport amid runway closure

Dubai Airports confirmed on Wednesday that it plans to shift some services to Dubai World Central (DWC), the emirate’s second airport, for an increase in capacity due to the planned temporary closure of Dubai International’s (DXB) northern runway.

As previously reported, the runway will be closed on May 9 and is expected to reopen by June 22, to undergo a “comprehensive upgrade designed to boost safety, service, and capacity levels” for travelers, Dubai Airports said in a statement.

As part of the decision, DWC will now handle more than 1,000 flights per week during the 45-day closure period, with the majority of those flights being operated by carriers flydubai, Spice Jet, Indigo, and Gulf Air.

Additionally, DWC will re-open its guest experience and service touchpoints to accommodate the additional passenger traffic and the airport’s facilities, including cafes, restaurants and retail outlets. Check-in desks, customs, and immigration will be fully operational.

“The planning of this important infrastructure project was carefully done to minimize disruption to our passengers and ensure our partners across the Dubai aviation community are working seamlessly to maintain the highest safety and guest experience standards at both Dubai International and Dubai World Central airports,” Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths said.

“During this timeframe, DWC will be fully operational with all essential services and amenities our passengers expect. To help avoid unnecessary confusion and mitigate the impact on guest experience, before setting out for the airport I would advise those travelling during this period to double check with their airline from which airport and terminal their planned flight will depart,” he added.

To limit potential instances for disruption throughout the closure period, Dubai Airports advises all travelers who are due to fly into or out of Dubai during that time to check with their respective airlines in advance to confirm which airport or terminal they will need to go through.

There will also be inter-airport coach services operating 24/7 for transfers between the two airports, free on-site parking facilities for passengers at DWC, and special fares for RTA taxis taken from the airport.

