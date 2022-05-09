Key agreements set to be signed at Future Aviation Forum in Riyadh
The Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser opened on Monday the Future Aviation Forum, which is organized by General Authority for Civil Aviation, in Riyadh.
The three-day Forum is being held at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center, and focuses on three main aspects of innovation, growth, and sustainability in the civil aviation sector.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The event will witness signing over 50 agreements and memorandums of understanding, in addition to launching several important policies and strategies for the civil aviation sector, and signing a large number of partnerships between the public and private sectors.
A total of 60 countries are participating in the forum with over 2,000 participants and more than 4,000 people who registered in the forum’s events.
The forum is considered a unique international event in the civil aviation sector for providing an opportunity to exchange knowledge and ideas and discussing the best experiences and practices in developing resources and capacity.
Read more:
Saudia Airline may turn profitable in 2022 or 2023: CEO
Saudi Arabia’s flynas secures $225 mln Murabaha corporate financing facility
-
Saudi Aviation and BAE Systems sign MOU on aircraft maintenanceThe Saudi Aviation Association signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with BAE Systems Saudi Development and Training on Wednesday to enhance the ... Economy
-
Aviation: Jeddah airport’s Southern Terminal in Saudi Arabia closes after 40 yearsThe Southern Terminal in Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah is closing after 40 years of service, the General Authority of ... Gulf
-
Saudi Arabia, UAE sign MoU in aviation securitySaudi Arabia’s General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA) and the United Arab Emirates’ General Civil Aviation Authority have signed a memorandum of ... Gulf
-
Saudi royal decree appoints new head of civil aviation bodySaudi Arabia issued a royal decree appointing Abdelhadi bin Ahmad al-Mansouri as head of its General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA) with the rank ... Gulf
-
Saudia Airline may turn profitable in 2022 or 2023: CEOState-owned Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) could return to profitability this year or next, CEO Ibrahim Koshy said on Monday at the Arabian Travel ... Gulf