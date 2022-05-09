Key agreements set to be signed at Future Aviation Forum in Riyadh

The Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser opened on Monday the Future Aviation Forum, which is organized by General Authority for Civil Aviation, in Riyadh.



The three-day Forum is being held at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center, and focuses on three main aspects of innovation, growth, and sustainability in the civil aviation sector.



The event will witness signing over 50 agreements and memorandums of understanding, in addition to launching several important policies and strategies for the civil aviation sector, and signing a large number of partnerships between the public and private sectors.

A total of 60 countries are participating in the forum with over 2,000 participants and more than 4,000 people who registered in the forum’s events.



The forum is considered a unique international event in the civil aviation sector for providing an opportunity to exchange knowledge and ideas and discussing the best experiences and practices in developing resources and capacity.

