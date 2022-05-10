.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Room for more airlines to be based in Abu Dhabi: Etihad CEO

  • Font
Tony Douglas, CEO of Etihad Airways delivers a speech after the arrival of an Etihad Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, on the company's first scheduled commercial flight from Abu Dhabi, on April 6, 2021. / AFP / JACK GUEZ
Tony Douglas, CEO of Etihad Airways delivers a speech after the arrival of an Etihad Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, on the company's first scheduled commercial flight from Abu Dhabi, on April 6, 2021. (AFP)

Room for more airlines to be based in Abu Dhabi: Etihad CEO

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The CEO of Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways Tony Douglas believes there is room for more airlines to be based in the emirate

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He also said on Tuesday that the company’s Q1 performance was $272 million, in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA).

Premium cabin load factors are higher now than before the pandemic, Douglas added.

Read more:

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air explores opportunities in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia aims to exceed 70 mln tourism visits this year: Official

Arabian Travel Market to shine spotlight on future of intl travel, tourism

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More