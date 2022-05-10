Room for more airlines to be based in Abu Dhabi: Etihad CEO

The CEO of Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways Tony Douglas believes there is room for more airlines to be based in the emirate
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
He also said on Tuesday that the company’s Q1 performance was $272 million, in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA).
Premium cabin load factors are higher now than before the pandemic, Douglas added.
Read more:
Low-cost carrier Wizz Air explores opportunities in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia aims to exceed 70 mln tourism visits this year: Official
Arabian Travel Market to shine spotlight on future of intl travel, tourism
-
Low-cost carrier Wizz Air explores opportunities in Saudi ArabiaHungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air said on Tuesday it had agreed to work with Saudi Arabia to explore opportunities to develop the air market in the ... Gulf
-
Saudi Arabia aims to exceed 70 mln tourism visits this year: OfficialSaudi Arabia aims to exceed 70 million tourist visits this year after drawing 62 million last year, a tourism official said on Monday, underlining the ... Travel and Tourism
-
Arabian Travel Market to shine spotlight on future of intl travel, tourismThe 29th edition of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) to be held this year in Dubai, will have its theme ‘The future of international travel and ... Travel and Tourism