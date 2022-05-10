Room for more airlines to be based in Abu Dhabi: Etihad CEO

The CEO of Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways Tony Douglas believes there is room for more airlines to be based in the emirate

He also said on Tuesday that the company’s Q1 performance was $272 million, in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA).

Premium cabin load factors are higher now than before the pandemic, Douglas added.

