Saudi Arabia to boost airports’ capacity to handle 330 million passengers by 2030

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) plans to boost airports’ capacity to handle 330 million passengers by 2030, Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Duailej, head of GACA, told Al Arabiya on Monday.



GACA aims to invest over $100 billion in the aviation sector by 2030, al-Duailej said, adding that investments are expected to be funded by the private and public sector.



He also said that GACA plans to construct two major airports in Riyadh and Jeddah which will handle 100 million passengers each, adding that existing airports will be developed to improve the movement of tourists in the Kingdom.



GACA also aims to increase the number of destinations offered from the Kingdom’s airports from 100 to 250 by 2030.



Al-Duailej expects the aviation sector’s contribution to GDP to increase from $21 billion to more than $75 billion in 2030, adding that the aviation sector will create 1.1 million direct job opportunities and two million indirect job opportunities by 2030.



According to al-Duailej, the aviation strategy is one of the major strategies that empower Vision 2030 and that support plenty of initiatives and programs.



