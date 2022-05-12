SAUDIA, American Express launch new miles redemption partnership at ATM 2022

Saudi Arabia’s national airlines SAUDIA and American Express Saudi Arabia launched a new miles redemption partnership at the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai on Thursday.

The announcement comes as an extension of the ongoing partnership between the two parties through the existing AlFursan American Express co-branded credit card that allows American Express Saudi Arabia card holders to earn miles directly using the card.

“Consolidating our strategic partnership with SAUDIA for the benefit of our Cardmembers is an important priority,” American Express Saudi Arabia’s CMO Khalid Mohammad Kayal said.

“The relationship with SAUDIA started with the successful AlFursan American Express cobrand credit card and through signing our new agreement all American Express Saudi Arabia Cardmembers will be able to access the benefit of our strategic partnership and redeem their Memberships Rewards® points toward AlFursan miles,” Kayal added.

SAUDIA operates flights to over 95 destinations worldwide, this figure includes the recently announced addition of 10 new international routes to: Bangkok, Barcelona, Malaga, Marrakech, Mykonos, Moscow, Beijing, Seoul, Entebbe, Amsterdam, Chicago and Illinois.

“SAUDIA is proud to be building on the successful, long-standing partnership with American Express Saudi Arabia. Jointly, we are committed to providing members with additional convenience to maximize earned benefits and build travel journeys with flexibility in mind,” SAUDIA’s Vice President of Marketing and Product Management, Essam Akhonbay said.

