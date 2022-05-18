Dubai Airport retains position as world’s busiest international airport: Deputy CEO

Dubai Airport has retained its position as the busiest international airport across the globe with 29.1 million annual passengers, and just last week, announcing its busiest quarter since 2020, said Jamal al Hai, Deputy CEO of Dubai Airports, state news agency WAM has reported.

Jamal al-Hai made the comments during his welcome address at the Airport Innovation and Development Conference at the Gulf Airport Leaders’ Forum (GALF) held alongside the 21st edition of the Airport Show in Dubai.

“This is, in fact, the outcome of a successful handling of the crisis and what you see in Dubai today is the outcome of a flawless response to the pandemic achieved through a balance between protecting the health and well-being of the people while minimizing the impact on business and economy,” he said.

Delivering the welcome address, Ibrahim Ahli, Deputy CEO of Dubai Air Navigation Services (DANS) said Dubai is surging ahead in all economic and social sectors, attracting overseas businesses, talents, investors and tourists.

All this will result in increased traffic, and it underscores the need for enhancing the safety, capacity and efficiency of the airspace of Dubai, where dans plays a crucial role.

Khalid Aljabir, Senior Vice President, Operations, dans, read out Ahli’s speech in his absence.“We had proved our mettle when DANS efficiently managed more than 1,338 aircraft movements daily through Dubai airports, before the COVID-19 pandemic. DANS manages the air traffic through Dubai International, which has ranked first in the world for international passengers since 2014, and it had handled about 1.115 billion passengers on more than 7.47 million flights since the airport started operating in 1960,” he said.

The Airport Show, the world’s largest annual airport event, was opened by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum, president of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, chairman of Dubai Airports, and chairman and chief executive of Emirates Airline and Group.

Dubai airport posts busiest quarter in two years