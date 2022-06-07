Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala, EQT fund agree to by Sweden’s Envirotainer
Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala and a fund managed by European buyout firm EQT have agreed to buy Envirotainer, a Swedish company which leases out cold containers for shipping temperature-sensitive healthcare products.
Mubadala and the EQT X fund are buying the company from European buyout firm Cinven and Denmark life-sciences investor Novo Holdings, Mubadala and EQT said in a joint statement on Tuesday.
Envirotainer’s enterprise value amounts to roughly 2.8 billion euros, they said.
“EQT and Mubadala will seek to support Envirotainer in its next phase of growth by accelerating expansion in APAC (Asia-Pacific region) and continuing stable growth in its other core markets,” they said.
