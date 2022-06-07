.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala, EQT fund agree to by Sweden’s Envirotainer

  • Font
Mubadala
Mubadala logo. (File photo)

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala, EQT fund agree to by Sweden’s Envirotainer

Reuters, Dubai

Published: Updated:

Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala and a fund managed by European buyout firm EQT have agreed to buy Envirotainer, a Swedish company which leases out cold containers for shipping temperature-sensitive healthcare products.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Mubadala and the EQT X fund are buying the company from European buyout firm Cinven and Denmark life-sciences investor Novo Holdings, Mubadala and EQT said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

Envirotainer’s enterprise value amounts to roughly 2.8 billion euros, they said.

“EQT and Mubadala will seek to support Envirotainer in its next phase of growth by accelerating expansion in APAC (Asia-Pacific region) and continuing stable growth in its other core markets,” they said.

Read more:

Abu Dhabi state investment fund Mubadala says income grew 69 pct in 2021

UAE real GDP growth jumped to 3.8 percent in 2021, to reach 5.4 percent in 2022

Saudi GDP grows 9.9 percent in Q1, beating flash estimate: Official data

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More