Airbus exec Scherer says demand strong, sees dawn of wide-body jets recovery
Demand for medium-haul jets is picking up sharply as air travel rebounds from the pandemic and the aviation market is also now seeing a glimmer of recovery in demand for bigger wide-body jets, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer Christian Scherer said.
The planemaker faces extreme uncertainty over its supply chains but remains confident of its ability to raise narrowbody jet output by 50 percent over the next three years compared with current output “cruising past 50” jets a month, he said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Scherer said on the sidelines of an airline industry summit that tentative new demand for larger long-haul jets could push that segment of the market out of the doldrums and into “undersupply” by the mid-2020s or the second half of the decade.
Read more: Travel sector’s labor crisis to prolong Europe’s summer of discontent
-
Net zero is ‘biggest challenge’ for aviation: Etihad CEOEtihad Airways chief Tony Douglas said Tuesday achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 poses the “biggest challenge” for commercial aviation, in a ... Gulf
-
Singapore’s Changi Airport aims to be Asia’s busiest aviation hubChangi Airport was crowned the world’s best aerodrome for 15 years straight prior to COVID-19 based on its superior traveler offerings and high-tech ... Travel and Tourism
-
Travel sector’s labor crisis to prolong Europe’s summer of discontentAfter 21 years as a service agent at Air France, Karim Djeffal left his job during the COVID-19 pandemic to start his own job-coaching consultancy.“If ... Aviation & Transport
-
High prices will not slow down summer travel: Expedia CEOTravelers are ready to pack their suitcases and get on airplanes in the coming months even with disruptions due to labor shortages and higher ... Aviation & Transport
-
UK travel-chaos row escalates as IATA chief slams minister ShappsAirline lobbyist Willie Walsh stepped up a war of words over disruption at UK airports, lambasting a government minister who blamed the industry for ... Aviation & Transport