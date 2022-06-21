British airline EasyJet agrees to buy 56 Airbus A320neo jets
EasyJet will buy 56 Airbus A320neo aircraft and convert a previous order to 18 new A321neo aircraft, the British airline said on Tuesday, fulfilling options in a 2013 deal with the European planemaker.
The British airline said the proposed order, which is subject to shareholder approval, firms up its order book with Airbus to 2028.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Deliveries of the aircraft, which have a list price of $6.5 billion, will begin in easyJet’s 2026 financial year to replace the carrier’s older A319 and A320 aircraft, the company said.
Air travel has rebounded strongly since the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, with European carriers and airports struggling to meet demand.
Airbus and Boeing are also facing challenges in increasing production, with supply chain pressures the biggest hurdle.
EasyJet said its order ensures it will be able to replace older aircraft and use more efficient jets that produce lower emissions and less noise, paying substantially less than the list price thanks to concessions granted in the 2013 agreement.
The planes will be funded from cash flow, sale, and leaseback transactions and debt, it said.
Chief Executive Johan Lundgren said the order continued the Airline’s fleet refresh, providing additional seats and cost efficiencies.
“We believe this will support positive returns for the business and the delivery of our strategic objectives,” he said.
Shares in easyJet reversed early gains to trade down 5 percent in early afternoon deals.
AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said congestion at British airports might have prompted easyJet to cancel more flights throughout the summer, but it had not dampened its appetite to be a much bigger player longer term.
“There is strategic logic to the deal, but easyJet must first obtain approval from shareholders who might be feeling angry at how its share price performance has been weak this year,” he said.
In December 2020 easyJet agreed with Airbus to defer some deliveries of aircraft under the 2013 deal because the COVID-19
pandemic had put its finances under severe pressure.
The Airbus order had proved a source of dispute with easyJet’s biggest shareholder, Stelios Haji-Ioannou, who had opposed the investment at the height of the pandemic.
Read more: Britain tells airlines to stop selling flights they can't deliver
-
Saudia airline resumes Jeddah-Marrakech flight routeSaudia, Saudi Arabia’s national airline, has resumed its Jeddah-Marrakech seasonal flight route and will operate three times a week, the carrier said ... Aviation & Transport
-
Qatar Airways will suspend 15-20 routes to adjust network for World Cup surge: CEOQatar Airways will temporarily suspend 15-20 routes in November and December to adjust its network and manage the increase in passenger traffic due to ... Aviation & Transport
-
Use of airline passenger data to combat crime must be limited, top EU court saysEU airline passenger data collected to combat serious crime must take into account fundamental rights and be limited to what is strictly necessary, ... World News
-
Airlines seek govt support for net-zero carbon emissions pledgeWorld airlines on Monday called on governments to support the industry’s goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.The plea at a meeting of the ... Energy
-
Britain tells airlines to stop selling flights they can't deliverBritain's Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has told airlines to stop selling tickets for flights they cannot staff after a spate of airline ... World News
-
Virgin Atlantic airline drops ban on cabin crew displaying arm tattoosVirgin Atlantic cabin crew will be allowed to display tattoos on their arms after the airline said on Tuesday it had dropped a requirement for ... Fashion and beauty
-
Gulf Arab airlines to ‘join hands’ during World Cup: Qatar AirwaysQatar Airways said on Thursday that fellow Gulf Arab airlines would operate more than 160 daily shuttle flights to Qatar during the soccer World Cup, ... Gulf
-
United Airlines says regulators approved return of Boeing 777sUS air safety regulators have cleared United Airlines to resume service on more than 50 Boeing 777 planes that were grounded over engine issues, a ... Technology
-
Emirates airline cuts annual loss to $1.06 billionDubai’s Emirates airline on Friday posted an annual loss of $1.1 billion, a sharp improvement on the $5.5 billion loss in the previous year, as demand ... Aviation & Transport