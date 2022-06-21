Saudia airline resumes Jeddah-Marrakech flight route

Saudia, Saudi Arabia’s national airline, has resumed its Jeddah-Marrakech seasonal flight route and will operate three times a week, the carrier said in a statement on Tuesday.

The airline will use its Boeing B787-9 Dreamliner aircraft that is in a two-class configuration of business class with full lie-flat beds and economy class with television screens on every seat.

“Relaunching [flights to] Marrakech will help Moroccan pilgrims travel to the Kingdom for Hajj and Umrah during the season. In addition, it will serve as a great convenience for domestic and international transit guests, especially when travel activity between the two countries is growing at an unprecedented rate and new aircrafts are being steadily deployed,” said Saudia’s EVP of operations Ahmed al-Wasiyah.

Saudia’s first-ever flight to Morocco was in 1967, operating weekly flights with several transit stops before landing in Rabat. The airline now successfully runs routes between Jeddah and Casablanca.

A popular destination among Saudia travelers, the carrier transported 93,000 guests from Casablanca on over 500 flights in 2021 and in the first quarter of 2022, it transported over 68,000 guests on 348 flights.

