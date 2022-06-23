Dubai’s DXB airport gears up for 2.4 mln travelers in 11 days amid Eid holiday rush

Dubai International Airport (DXB) is gearing up to welcome 2.4 million travelers over the next 11 days as a result of the upcoming Eid al-Adha holidays and summer breaks for schools, Dubai Airports said in a statement on Thursday.

The exceptionally busy travel period will begin on June 24 and end on July 4, with the average daily traffic expected to reach 214,000 passengers. July 2 is expected to be the busiest day with daily traffic exceeding 235,000 passengers.

Similar passenger numbers are anticipated at DXB over the Eid al-Adha weekend of July 8 and 9.

The airport operator issued a passenger advisory to alert travelers about the busy travel period and to beat the holiday rush.

Dubai Airports advised passengers to be aware of the latest travel regulations for their travel destination to ensure they have all the necessary documents required on arrival, to weigh their luggage at home, check their documents in advance and be prepared for security checks in order to save time at the airport.

Dubai Airports also advised those who are traveling with families, with children over the age of 12, to use Smart Gates to speed up the passport control process and avoid long lines. In addition, travelers flying out of Terminal 1 were also advised to arrive at the airport no later than three hours before departure and to use online check-in to save time, while those traveling from Terminal 3 were advised to use Emirates’ early and self-service check-in facilities.

DXB has clocked over 13 million passengers in the first quarter of 2022 and is expected to more than double its annual traffic by the end of the year from 29.1 million in 2021 to 58.7 million passengers this year.

