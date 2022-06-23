London Heathrow lifts full-year passenger forecast, citing bookings trend
London’s Heathrow airport lifted its full-year passenger forecast, citing updated information on schedules and bookings and the limited impact of capacity caps imposed to boost resilience as travel rebounds.
The UK hub now expects to attract 54.4 million passenger in 2022, versus a forecast for 52.8 million travelers issued on April 26, it said in a statement Thursday. The revised target equates to 67 percent of the customer tally for 2019.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Heathrow, Europe’s busiest airport prior to the pandemic, has seen a slower return of passengers than many smaller hubs with the long-haul markets in which it specializes held back by sluggish corporate demand and lingering travel curbs in Asia. It said there’s still much uncertainty over 2022 figures, which could range from 57 percent of the pre-pandemic tally to as high as 77 percent.
At the same time, Heathrow has suffered less disruption from staffing issues than other UK airports such as London Gatwick and Manchester, with main customer British Airways adjusting its timetable early in the summer season.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization is expected to increase 257 percent to 1.37 billion pounds ($1.7 billion), it said, with revenue more than doubling to 2.59 billion pounds.
Read more: Dubai’s DXB airport gears up for 2.4 mln travelers in 11 days amid Eid holiday rush
-
Strikes cripple Britain’s railways, unions warn of more to come demanding higher payStrikes crippled Britain’s rail network for the second time this week on Thursday as union bosses, train operating firms and the government faced off ... Aviation & Transport
-
Heathrow airport COVID-19 losses reach $5.2 bln with travel on holdLondon Heathrow airport’s losses from two years of COVID-19 disruption swelled to 3.8 billion pounds ($5.2 billion), leaving its finances hanging on a ... Coronavirus
-
Heathrow airport recovery hopes stall on omicron COVID-19 variantHeathrow on Tuesday said the number of passengers passing through London’s main airport dropped more than 12 percent last year, with the omicron ... Coronavirus
-
London’s Heathrow says despite pick-up, full travel recovery at least five years awayLondon’s Heathrow Airport does not expect air traffic to recover completely until at least 2026, with the number of passengers traveling through ... Aviation & Transport
-
UK travel-chaos row escalates as IATA chief slams minister ShappsAirline lobbyist Willie Walsh stepped up a war of words over disruption at UK airports, lambasting a government minister who blamed the industry for ... Aviation & Transport
-
IATA says post-pandemic airport chaos around the world will get fixedA top airline industry official called on Tuesday for calm surrounding recent travel chaos at some airports as people resume flying after the pandemic ... Aviation & Transport