Emirates Airline, MBC partner to provide exclusive Shahid content in the air

Emirates Airline has partnered with MBC-owned streaming platform Shahid to offer over 135 hours of premium on-demand content in the flight cabin’s entertainment system from July.

The partnership makes available 15 exclusive shows on the ‘ICE’ system on board, making it the only other platform to offer this content aside from the subscription-based platform, Shahid.

“We are excited to welcome the world’s leading Arabic streaming service content onboard – so passengers can catch up on all their favorite entertainment inflight, just as they do at home,” Patrick Brannelly, Emirates’ Senior Vice President Retail, IFE & Connectivity, said in a statement.

He added that Emirates looks forward to grow the partnership further, signaling the possibility of a larger content availability on board in the future.

“We are excited to offer Shahid’s content for Emirates’ customers to enjoy, just in time for the busiest travel season of the year,” Natasha Matos-Hemingway, Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer (VOD) at MBC Group, said.

The Arabic content programs include subtitles to increase accessibly to an international audience, a statement clarified.

The newly added content from Shahid adds to the extensive collection of Arabic content already available on Emirates, including live television channels, films and shows.

Shahid’s biggest original production Rashash will be streamed for the first time by an airline on-board Emirates. Other original titles include Anbar 6, Hell's Gate, Dor Al Omor, Nemra Etnein, al-Shak, al-Jedar al-Rabea, Rahn El Tahqiq, 2020, Bi Saraha Ma’a, Dofa'at Beirut, Aghani Min Hayati, Kaf w Dafoof, and Salon Zahra.

This content originates from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Egypt, and Lebanon.

