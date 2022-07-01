Lufthansa restricts July seat sales to most expensive category

Deutsche Lufthansa AG will only offer seats in its most expensive booking class for the month of July, raising the price of even the cheapest return flights between London and Frankfurt to 1,000 euros ($1,037).

Europe’s biggest airline is limiting availability after a wave of flight cancellations meant it was running out of open seats. The measure comes as thousands of travelers seek to rebook their tickets after Lufthansa canceled more than 3,000 flights due to staffing shortages and airport disruption.

“Lufthansa does the utmost to offer an alternative travel option to all guests who are affected by a flight cancellation,” a spokesman said in an emailed statement. “To ensure this, Lufthansa has reduced availabilities for new bookings on Lufthansa operated flights in July.”

German travel website Travel-Dealz.de first reported on the decision to increase prices.

Lufthansa has said the industry’s racing to rehire thousands of employees, though the push will only have a stabilizing factor this coming winter.

The airline’s supervisory board is set to hold an extraordinary meeting next week to discuss the ongoing disruption to its flight schedule, Handelsblatt reported.

