Heathrow Airport apologizes for poor service, could ask for more flights cuts
London’s Heathrow Airport apologized for unacceptable service in recent weeks, with long queues, delays for those with reduced mobility and baggage issues, as it struggled to cope with 40 years of passenger growth in four months.
The airport, which handled nearly six million passengers in June, said rebuilding capacity quickly was “very challenging.”
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye said: “We will review the schedule changes that airlines have submitted in response to the government’s requirement to minimize disruption for passengers this summer and will ask them to take further action if necessary.”
Read more: London’s Heathrow says despite pick-up, full travel recovery at least five years away
-
London Heathrow lifts full-year passenger forecast, citing bookings trendLondon’s Heathrow airport lifted its full-year passenger forecast, citing updated information on schedules and bookings and the limited impact of ... Aviation & Transport
-
Heathrow airport COVID-19 losses reach $5.2 bln with travel on holdLondon Heathrow airport’s losses from two years of COVID-19 disruption swelled to 3.8 billion pounds ($5.2 billion), leaving its finances hanging on a ... Coronavirus
-
Heathrow airport recovery hopes stall on omicron COVID-19 variantHeathrow on Tuesday said the number of passengers passing through London’s main airport dropped more than 12 percent last year, with the omicron ... Coronavirus
-
London’s Heathrow says despite pick-up, full travel recovery at least five years awayLondon’s Heathrow Airport does not expect air traffic to recover completely until at least 2026, with the number of passengers traveling through ... Aviation & Transport