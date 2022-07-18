.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Emirates says air travel sector must ‘tough it out’ until 2023

  • Font
Emirates president Tim Clark has denied allegations that the Dubai airline has received billions of dollars in subsidies from the government. (Reuters)
File photo of Emirates airline president Tim Clark. (Reuters)
Aviation

Emirates says air travel sector must ‘tough it out’ until 2023

Reuters, Farnborough

Published: Updated:

The president of Dubai’s Emirates, which has clashed with London’s Heathrow over enforced capacity cuts, said on Monday that a badly disrupted air travel industry would return to equilibrium in 2023 and must “tough it out” until then.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Tim Clark, speaking at an event at the Farnborough Airshow, criticized Heathrow managers for failing to anticipate the travel rebound until it was too late. Heathrow did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The comments came after Emirates on Thursday angrily rejected demands by Heathrow to cut capacity. The airline and airport later announced a deal to cap further sales on flights out of Heathrow through mid-August.

Read more:

Qantas rearranges some London Heathrow departures amid passenger caps

Emirates rejects Heathrow Airport demand to cut capacity

Dubai’s Emirates restricts UK flights to Heathrow, Birmingham amid travel curbs

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Aqueducts of Al-Asyah - Episode 21 Khota: The Aqueducts of Al-Asyah - Episode 21
Explore More