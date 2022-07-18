Emirates says air travel sector must ‘tough it out’ until 2023
The president of Dubai’s Emirates, which has clashed with London’s Heathrow over enforced capacity cuts, said on Monday that a badly disrupted air travel industry would return to equilibrium in 2023 and must “tough it out” until then.
Tim Clark, speaking at an event at the Farnborough Airshow, criticized Heathrow managers for failing to anticipate the travel rebound until it was too late. Heathrow did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The comments came after Emirates on Thursday angrily rejected demands by Heathrow to cut capacity. The airline and airport later announced a deal to cap further sales on flights out of Heathrow through mid-August.
