Sharjah Airport witnesses six million passengers in first half of 2022
Sharjah Airport has witnessed a 142.74 percent rise in the passenger traffic during the first half of 2022, accounting for approximately 6 million travelers, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.
Additionally, the airport saw a considerable growth in the number of flights, with a total of 41,189 aircrafts operating in the first half this year compared to 21,709 in the same period of last year, registering an increase of 89.73 percent.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Between January and June, Sharjah Airport handled over 96,000 tons of cargo, accounting for an increase of 50.39 percent, compared to 63,844 tons the previous year.
Ali Salim al-Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, said, “The considerable growth in the number of travelers using our airport solidifies the Emirate of Sharjah as a preferred destination for travel and business. The figures also represent the confidence and trust that a large number of travelers place in Sharjah Airport. Our continuous efforts to offer leading innovative services and gain passengers’ satisfaction guarantee a safe and distinguished travel experience.”
“As part of our efforts to position Sharjah Airport as one of the best airports in the region, Sharjah Airport Authority is eager to invest in smart services and solutions that meet the highest international standards, in order to attract more foreign airlines, strengthen our strategic alliances, and maintain the steady rise in the number of passengers.”
Read more: Loss-making Heathrow rules out 2022 dividend even as passenger numbers improve
-
Sharjah Airport launches new distinctive sonic brandingIn fulfilment of its mission to provide a safe travel experience and pioneering services for all within an environment that supports innovation, the ... Travel and Tourism
-
Air Arabia reports first quarter 2022 net profit of $79.21mln on recovery in travelAir Arabia, the Middle East & North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier operator, reported on Wednesday a strong first quarter (January to ... Aviation & Transport
-
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new route to heritage city of Jaipur in IndiaAir Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital’s first low-cost carrier, has announced the introduction of a new service to Jaipur city, capital of Rajasthan state ... Travel and Tourism
-
Air Arabia delivers record 2021 net profit of $196 mln, despite pandemic impactAir Arabia, the first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator in the Middle East and North Africa, on Monday announced a record financial results ... Aviation & Transport