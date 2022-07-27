Wizz Air Q1 operating loss expands to $290 mln euros, hit by higher costs
Budget airline Wizz Air said its first-quarter operating loss had jumped to $290 million (285 million euros) from $110.8 million (109 million euros) the year before, as the group was hit by higher costs.
The airline said it expected to deliver a material operating profit as revenue and pricing momentum continue to improve, and said levels of disruption at airports had started to normalize.
Wizz Air had recently decided to cut 5 percent of its capacity over the peak summer travel period to reduce the impact of a staffing crisis that’s plaguing the industry.
The low-cost carrier’s reductions will add to travel disruptions across Europe after companies including British Airways, KLM, and Deutsche Lufthansa AG scrapped flights as demand bounced back from two years of COVID-related restrictions.
