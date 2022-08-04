Saudia launches first direct flight between Riyadh and Zurich

Saudia airline inaugurated on Wednesday the first direct flight to its new international destination Zurich, Switzerland, in collaboration with the Air Connectivity Program, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

To commemorate the launch of the new route, Saudiaorganized an inauguration ceremony at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh in the presence of the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Switzerland to the Kingdom, Dr. Andreas Schaller, the Chief Commercial Officer of Saudia , Arved Nikolaus Von Zur Muhlen, the VP Strategy & Communication from the Air Connectivity Program, Sultan Alotaify, and the VP of Route Development Anita Gackowska, along with a number of government officials working at the airport.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Muhlen, the CCO of Saudia, stated, “With continuous support from the Air Connectivity Program, we at Saudia are excited to begin transporting passengers along the milestone route, effectively utilizing our fleet of 150 premium aircraft to best accommodate travelers to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”



Sultan Otaify, the Vice President of Strategy and Communications of the Air Connectivity Program, indicated that this type of fruitful local partnerships is a foundation stone for a series of future partnerships that aim to support and stimulate the aviation sector, establish new air routes and enhance the pace of flights, which contributes to the development of tourism in the Kingdom.

The aircraft was received with a water salute to welcome the first direct flight from Saudi Arabia in Zurich International Airport where Saudia held another celebration for the return flight from Zurich to Riyadh in line with its goal to bring the world to the Kingdom. The event was attended by the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Switzerland, Dr. Adel Siraj Mirdad, and the Regional Saudia Manager in Europe, Hisham Bindkhail.

Saudia’s new route connecting Riyadh to Zurich will further utilize the airline’s extensive fleet, catering to guests with a range of convenient check-in methods, high-quality onboard services, and a comfortable flight experience that underlines the flag carrier’s commitment to excellence.

Read more: Saudia airline resumes Jeddah-Marrakech flight route