Saudia offers up to 40 pct discount on flights to the US and Europe
Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) has unveiled discounts of up to 40 percent on its flights to many destinations in Europe and the US, in addition to select domestic destinations.
This promotion in implementation of its strategy aiming at connecting the world to the Kingdom, in addition to providing the opportunity for guests to enjoy their vacations in various regions of the Kingdom that are witnessing a movement in the tourism sector.
To encourage domestic travel, the duration specified aligns with many domestic tourism and national events such as Saudi National day, the Saudi Tourism Authority “Summer & Vibes” program, and other events taking place in Al Ula and around different regions of the Kingdom, acrding to the Saudia press release.
Reservations for the discounted flights will be available from August 7 to 12, while guests can travel from September 15, 2022, to November 15, 2022.
The guests can get the offer by booking from SAUDIA website (www.saudia.com), in addition to smart device applications, through which various packages of services are offered, to enable guests to access all electronic services and complete travel procedures.
