Wizz Air to resume daily flight from UAE to Russia in October

European budget airline Wizz Air will resume flights from Abu Dhabi to Moscow from October, it said on Thursday, more than five months after the carrier suspended all services to Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February.

The airline’s Abu Dhabi-based joint venture, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, will operate the daily flight from October 3, with fares starting from 359 dirham ($97.74), it said in a statement.



Wizz Air, which in October 2021 announced the Abu Dhabi to Moscow flights would start in December that year, said on February 27 it had suspended all flights to Russia.



Other Emirati carriers, including Emirates, have continued to operate services to Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.



Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is a joint venture between Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ and the European airline. It is based in Abu Dhabi and is a United Arab Emirates registered carrier.

