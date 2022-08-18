Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub’s Suppliers Complex in Dubai nears completion

The Suppliers Complex at the Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub, the first vertical aerospace complex in the Middle East and North African region, is expected to be completed in September, MBRAH said in a statement on Thursday.

Located in the Supply Chain Cluster in Dubai South, the Suppliers Complex offers over 12,000 square meters of light industrial space, enabling companies operating in the aerospace sector to set up their facilities quickly and easily.

It offers 86 leasable units with three levels for companies providing maintenance services, aircraft parts trading, aerospace and drone companies.

MBRAH’s CEO said that the facility aims to attract Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and startups, vowing to “spare no effort” in cementing Dubai’s position on “the world aviation map.”

“The new facility is in line with our mandate to provide the aviation industry with the required infrastructure and facilities to set up their businesses as part of the overall ecosystem that we have at MBRAH.”

MBRAH offers global aerospace players high-level connectivity and is a free-zone destination for the world’s leading airlines, private jet companies, and associated industries.

Located in and developed by Dubai South, MBRAH is also home to maintenance centers, as well as training and education campuses. It seeks to strengthen engineering industries to foster the emirate’s vision of becoming a leading aviation hub.

