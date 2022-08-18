Saudia Airlines launches inaugural flight from South Korea’s Seoul to Riyadh

Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia), the Kingdom’s flagship carrier, has launched its first direct flight from the South Korean capital of Seoul to Riyadh.

The landmark Saudia flight departed Seoul’s Incheon International Airport on Tuesday night and arrived at Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport on Wednesday morning.

The new flight route is in line with the Saudi Aviation Strategy which aims to eventually connect Saudi Arabia to the world with more than 250 destinations.

“With this milestone route, Saudia is not only connecting the Kingdom to more of the world touristically, but also helping to facilitate the transfer of knowledge and services, allowing both countries to enhance their local businesses, logistics framework, and manufacturing infrastructure,” said the airline’s acting CEO Ahmed al-Wassiah.

“The flight schedule between the two countries will be under constant review to ensure that flights and seating capacity successfully meet operational requirements,” he added.

The new flight route was celebrated with a ceremony in the South Korean capital which was attended by dignitaries, diplomats, and domestic travel and tourism partners from both countries.

“As the Wings of Vision 2030, the national carrier has the necessary capacity to continually broaden its route network and welcome a wide range of visitors into Saudi Arabia,” al-Wassiah said.

“To support our strategic objectives, we ensure our airline’s 144-aircraft fleet is suited with the latest in-flight innovations and plan to modernize and expand it during the next few years.”

