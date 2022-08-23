London’s Gatwick airport ends capacity caps as Heathrow disrupted through winter
London Gatwick airport said it will end capacity caps this month, bringing some relief to travelers as schedule reductions at the UK capital’s larger Heathrow hub continue through the winter season.
Gatwick, controlled by French builder Vinci SA, has hired 400 security personnel to help address a staffing crisis while delegating workers to help relieve shortages at other airport firms, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
“With additional resources across the Gatwick operation in place no further moderation of flying programs is necessary,” the airport said, adding that it expects to attract 32.8 million passengers for the whole of 2022.
The return to normal operations at Gatwick comes after Heathrow extended limits on departing passenger through the end of the summer season in October, citing a prolonged labor crunch at ground-handling firms.
British Airways said yesterday it would remove 10,000 flights from its winter timetable to cope with situation.
