.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Greece’s top carrier Aegean Airlines in code sharing deal with Emirates

  • Font
An Aegean Airlines Airbus A320neo is docked at a plane jetway of the Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport, in Athens, Greece, on May 11, 2020. (Reuters)
An Aegean Airlines Airbus A320neo is docked at a plane jetway of the Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport, in Athens, Greece, on May 11, 2020. (Reuters)
Aviation

Greece’s top carrier Aegean Airlines in code sharing deal with Emirates

Reuters, Athens

Published: Updated:

Greece’s largest carrier Aegean Airlines said on Wednesday it had struck a so-called code sharing agreement with Emirates, allowing both companies to offer more destinations to their passengers.

Emirates passengers will be able to travel to eight destinations in Greece via Athens, while the agreement will allow Aegean to expand its international network via Dubai.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Aegean, a member of the Star Alliance airlines group, currently flies to 138 destinations at home and abroad with a fleet of 64 aircraft, including new Airbus A320 and A321 neo jets.

Read more: Emirates Airline to invest $2 billion to refurbish fleet interiors, refine food menu

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More