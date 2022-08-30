Saudia airlines transported over 11 mln passengers during first half of 2022

Saudia airlines transported 11.6 million passengers during the first half of 2022, representing an 80 percent increase in passenger traffic compared to the corresponding period last year, the Kingdom’s national carrier said in a statement on Monday.

Nearly 4.8 million international guests flew via Saudia during the first six months of this year, representing a 242 percent increase.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Domestically, the airline also transported 6.2 million guests around the Kingdom on more than 52,000 flights.

Saudia’s global network, which flies to over 100 destinations, continued to expand in the first half of 2022 with direct flights to new destinations including Amsterdam, Bangkok, Entebbe, Marrakech and Malaga.

Scheduled chartered flights increased by 33 percent, reaching 80,500 and total flight hours rose by 71 percent to reach 212,000 hours.

The airline also operated around 28,600 international flights during this time period.

This growth is in line with the objectives of Saudi Arabia’s National Aviation Strategy, which aims to connect the Kingdom to the world.

“These achievements are the culmination of the efforts of every SAUDIA employee, be it in the planning, implementation, or operational stages,” said the airline’s Chief Operating Officer Ahmed al-Wusiyah.

“These special accomplishments also reflect our guests’ confidence in our air and ground operations, which we are constantly working to refine and streamline for an ever-better traveling experience.”

Saudia has been sponsoring major events and activities such as Formula E Racing and mega-festivals Riyadh Season and Jeddah Season, in an effort to bolster Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Read more:

Three Saudia airline employees appointed to IATA advisory councils

ME aviation sector grappling with inflation, labor shortages, and fuel prices: Report

Dubai Airport expects full recovery next year amid travel surge: CEO Paul Griffiths