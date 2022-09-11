Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new route to Beirut

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital’s first low-cost carrier, has announced the launch of its new route from Abu Dhabi to Beirut in Lebanon.



The new direct flights will connect Abu Dhabi International Airport to Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport with a frequency of three flights weekly, starting from October 30,2022.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia said: “We are glad to add Beirut to Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s growing network of direct flights. The new service reaffirms our commitment to continuously provide our customers with a wider choice of affordable air travel, while contributing to Abu Dhabi’s travel and tourism sector growth with increasing direct connectivity from and to the capital city.”



The new route to Lebanon is the 25th destination that Air Arabia Abu Dhabi flies to after Egypt, Bahrain, Azerbaijan, India, Bangladesh, Turkey, Nepal, Sudan, Pakistan, Oman, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Georgia served directly from Abu Dhabi International Airport.



The carrier continues its expansion plan, with a growing fleet from just two Airbus A320 aircraft at launch to eight new aircraft today.



Air Arabia Abu Dhabi operates the Airbus A320-200 aircraft, the most modern and best-selling single aisle aircraft in the world. The aircraft is configured with 174 seats and therefore providing added comfort with one of the most generous seat-pitch of any economy cabin.



The aircraft is also equipped with “SkyTime,” a free in-flight streaming service that will allows passengers to stream a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices.

