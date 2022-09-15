Air Arabia Abu Dhabi adds Kuwait to its regional network

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital’s first low-cost carrier, has announced on Thursday the launch of its new route from Abu Dhabi to Kuwait city.



The new daily direct flights will connect both cities daily from Abu Dhabi International Airport to Kuwait International Airport, starting from October 31,2022.



Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia said: “We are glad to welcome Kuwait to our growing network from Abu Dhabi International Airport. The addition of Kuwait City to Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s network reflects our commitment to support the travel and tourism sector in Abu Dhabi while providing our customers with a new and affordable option to travel between both cities.”



Since inception in 2020, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has expanded its network to reach 26 routes across the region which includes, Kuwait, Beirut, Egypt, Bahrain, Azerbaijan, India, Bangladesh, Turkey, Nepal, Sudan, Pakistan, Oman, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Georgia served directly from Abu Dhabi International Airport.



The carrier has continued with its expansion plan, with a growing fleet from just two Airbus A320 aircrafts at launch to eight new aircraft at present.

