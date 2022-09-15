Dubai’s Emirates Airline and United Airlines announce codeshare agreement

Dubai’s flag carrier Emirates Airline and the US’ United Airlines have announced a codeshare agreement that will give customers easier access to hundreds of new destinations within the US and around the world and introduce new non-stop flights to Dubai.

From November, Emirates customers flying into Chicago, San Francisco, and Houston - three of the biggest business hubs in the US – will be able to easily connect onto United flights to and from nearly 200 cities across the Americas on a single ticket.

At the eight other US airports served by Emirates – Boston, Dallas, LA, Miami, JFK, Orlando, Seattle, and Washington DC – both airlines will have an interline arrangement in place.

United will launch a new direct flight between Newark and Dubai starting in March 2023; from there, customers will be able to travel on Emirates or its sister airline flydubai to more than 100 cities. Tickets for United’s new Dubai flight are now on sale.

Emirates and United announced their agreement on Wednesday at an event at Dulles International Airport.

“Two of the biggest, and best-known airlines in the world are joining hands to fly people better to more places, at a time when travel demand is rebounding with a vengeance,” said Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airline in a statement.

“It’s a significant partnership that will unlock tremendous consumer benefit and bring the United Arab Emirates and the United States even closer.”

“We welcome United’s return to Dubai next year, where our hub Dubai essentially becomes a gateway for United to reach Asia, Africa and the Middle East via the combined network of Emirates and flydubai.”

Scott Kirby, CEO of United Airlines said the agreement “unites two iconic, flag carrier airlines who share a common commitment to creating the best customer experience in the skies.”

He added: “United’s new flight to Dubai and our complementary networks will make global travel easier for millions of our customers, helping boost local economies and strengthen cultural ties.

“This is a proud moment for both United and Emirates employees, and I look forward to our journey together.”

The agreement will also give the loyalty program members of both airlines more opportunities for more rewards: Emirates Skywards members can soon earn miles when they travel on United operated flights, and United Mileage Plus members flying on United’s New York/Newark to Dubai flight will be able to earn and redeem miles when connecting beyond on Emirates and flydubai.

Eligible customers travelling on codeshare flights will also benefit from access to Emirates and United lounges. More details on frequent flyer awards and lounge sharing benefits will be communicated in the coming weeks.

Both airlines have recently announced significant investments in the customer experience. Emirates will retrofit more than 120 aircraft as part of a $2 billion effort that includes elevated meal choices, a brand-new vegan menu, a ‘cinema in the sky’ experience, cabin interior upgrades, and sustainable choices.

At United, the airline will add 500 new Boeing and Airbus aircraft to its fleet with a focus on a new signature interior that includes seat-back screens in every seat, larger overhead bins, Bluetooth connectivity throughout, and the industry’s fastest available in-flight WiFi.

