Schipol airport CEO quits over travel chaos

People wait in lines at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, Netherlands June 16, 2022. (Reuters)

Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport chief executive Dick Benschop announced Thursday he was stepping down following months of continual chaos at one of Europe’s largest transport hubs, plagued by long queues and baggage handling issues.

“There is a lot of attention, and also criticism, for the way in which Schiphol is tackling the problems and for my responsibility as CEO,” Benschop said in a statement.

“I am making room on my own initiative to give Schiphol the space to make a new start,” he said.

