Schipol airport CEO quits over travel chaos

Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport chief executive Dick Benschop announced Thursday he was stepping down following months of continual chaos at one of Europe’s largest transport hubs, plagued by long queues and baggage handling issues.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“There is a lot of attention, and also criticism, for the way in which Schiphol is tackling the problems and for my responsibility as CEO,” Benschop said in a statement.

“I am making room on my own initiative to give Schiphol the space to make a new start,” he said.

Read more:



Dutch investigators detain nine people, raid CEO home in major fraud probe

Greenpeace activists block unloading of Russian gas in Sweden

Amsterdam to host 1,000 refugees on cruise ship after overcrowding in migrant centers