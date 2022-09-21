Alstom signs MoU with Saudi Railway Company to advance sustainable mobility

Alstom, global leader in the green and smart mobility sector, and Saudi Railway Company (SAR) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop hydrogen train solutions adapted for Saudi Arabia.



The MoU was signed by Khaled Al Harbi, Senior Vice President Operations at SAR, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Mohamed Khalil, Managing Director of Alstom Saudi Arabia, after a series of meetings where both parties discussed the increasingly demanding access to seamless, safe, integrated, and sustainable public transport services.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The objective is to explore opportunities for the future of sustainable mobility in Saudi Arabia and actively work to develop and implement solutions related to railway infrastructure and capability aligned with Vision 2030, acoording to a press release by Alstom.



With this MoU, Alstom has reaffirmed its aim to create global mobility champions rooted in Saudi Arabia and to establish a long-lasting partnership with Saudi Arabian Railways.



“This partnership is an opportunity for Alstom to grow our collaboration with Saudi Arabia Railways and work together to address the mobility needs of the Kingdom as they execute on Vision 2030. The focus on sustainable mobility solutions including the hydrogen technology will be a key enabler to the diversification and economic growth of the Kingdom,” said Mama Sougoufara, Alstom’s Managing Director for the MENAT region (Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey).



Alstom first arrived in Saudi Arabia in 1951, when it installed the first gas turbine. Since then, the global mobility leader has become a key contributor to the advancement of the region's transport infrastructure. To date, the company remains a leading supplier of sustainable mobility solutions in the Kingdom thanks to its investment in rail transport systems.



Recently, Saudi Arabia also announced its Net Zero by 2060 commitment, becoming one of the first countries in the region to do so. Sustainable mobility infrastructure such as railway transport will play a key role in realising the country’s sustainability goals as it gears to creating a more sustainable future for its citizens and the region.

Read more: Vision 2030 shifts Saudi Arabia’s global perception: Report