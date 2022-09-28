Wizz Air launches first-ever flight to Saudi Arabia from Italy 

Budget airline Wizz Air launched a new flight route from Rome to Dammam, marking its first-ever flight to Saudi Arabia from Italy, the carrier said on Wednesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The new flight route is one of twenty-three routes to Saudi Arabia from the low-cost airline, underpinning its commitment to supporting the country’s growing tourism sector by bringing in more than one million passengers into the Kingdom.

Flights will operate twice a week, and tickets are already on sale, with fares starting from around $38.

“We are excited to commence our first route ever to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The new ultra-low-fare route between Rome and Dammam will provide affordable, point-to-point travel for tourists and residents in both Italy and Saudi Arabia, further strengthening global connectivity. We would like to thank our partners at the Air Connectivity

Program, the Ministry of Investment, the Saudi Tourism Authority, Dammam International Airport, and the government of Saudi Arabia for their continuous support,” Wizz Air President Robert Carey said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We are committed to supporting the development of the Saudi tourism sector, and we look forward to further expansion in Saudi Arabia. The Wizz team looks forward to welcoming passengers onboard our modern, young, and sustainable aircraft,” he added.

Dammam, the capital of Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, is home to several green parks, beaches, and a bustling arts, sports, and entertainment scene.

Wizz Air’s growing presence aligns with the Vision 2030 program, a strategic and ambitious goal to triple passenger traffic in Saudi Arabia by 2030.

The Kingdom’s Ministry of Investment signed an agreement with Wizz Air earlier this year to enhance the development of Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector.

Read more:

Boeing forecasts Middle East fleet to more than double by 2041 for passengers, cargo

Alstom signs MoU with Saudi Railway Company to advance sustainable mobility

DAL Group and Air Arabia announce joint venture to launch new airline in Sudan