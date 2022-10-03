Flynas welcomes 30 Saudi engineers to new ‘Future Engineers Program’

Saudi Arabia’s budget airline flynas welcomed 30 Saudi engineers to into its new ‘Future Engineers Program,’ aiming to promote and localize jobs in aircraft maintenance and engineering within the company, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

The program comes as a strategic step that confirms the low-cost carrier’s effort to upskill Saudi youth, an initiative which is in line with the board of directors’ objective to increase the number of purchase orders of new aircraft to 250 as part of the airlines’ broader growth and expansion plans.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The program, which began on Saturday, provides young engineers holding diplomas, bachelor’s, or master’s degrees in aeronautical sciences and engineering with extensive on-the-job training opportunities.

The training will be held in Riyadh for a duration of six months for master’s degree holders, 12 months for bachelor’s degree holders, and four years for those with diplomas, SPA reported.

By the end of the government-supported program, the engineers will join flynas’ crew in the coming years.

To qualify for the program, the applicant must be a Saudi national with a degree in aerospace science, engineering or aviation technology. Priority is given to those who already have a license from the General Authority of Civil Aviation in their specialization.

flynas previously launched several programs to localize jobs in the Kingdom’s aviation sector, the most prominent of which was the ‘Future Pilots’ program which succeeded in achieving a 100 percent Saudization for the position of co-pilot in addition to the cabin crew program for Saudi male and female flight attendants.

The budget airline was the Kingdom’s first carrier to open the cabin crew field to Saudi women. The number of male and female graduates in the cabin crew program has so far exceeded 600.

Read more:

Wizz Air launches first-ever flight to Saudi Arabia from Italy

Pilot shortages expected in Middle East as air travel demand continues to grow

Flynas launches direct flights to four new destinations