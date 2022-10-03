Royal Jordanian Airlines reaches agreement with Airbus to increase fleet
Royal Jordanian Airlines has reached an agreement with Airbus to introduce 20 new factory-built A320neo family aircraft to its fleet, replacing the 13 A320ceo currently in service, the airline’s CEO Samer Majali said in an emailed statement Sunday.
The move is part of the airline’s plan to increase its total fleet size from 24 to over 40 aircraft in the coming 3-5 years, Majali said.
Negotiations are also underway with Boeing on increasing the number of 787s in the fleet from 7 to 11 in the coming several years, said Majali.
The airline is also evaluating the new 787-9 and 787-10 jets to add to the current fleet, he said.
Starting in the second half of next year, Royal Jordanian plans to introduce new regional aircraft to give the airline the flexibility and advantage to grow its flight frequencies to all primary and secondary destinations in the region, he added.
