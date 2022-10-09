Air Arabia Group CEO Adel Ali named ‘Middle East & Africa CEO of the Year’

Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Adel Ali, has been named ‘Middle East & Africa CEO of the Year’ at the recent Airline Economics Middle East and Africa 100 Awards in Dubai.

The awards ceremony was held on October 4 on the side-lines of the Airline Economics Growth Frontiers Middle East & Africa Dubai conference.



The criteria of the ‘Aviation 100 CEO of the Year’ award are based on the company’s performance over the past 12 months where judges took into consideration the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and management response including the company’s ability to raise additional funds, manage a new operating environment and overall crisis response, as well as future resilience.



Commenting on the recognition, Adel Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, said: “It is an honour to be recognised with this award, which is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire team at Air Arabia. This recognition comes at a time when the airline industry faced global challenges and highlights the value we deliver to our customers as a low-cost carrier. Looking ahead, we remain committed to enhancing the customer experience whilst also positively contributing to the economy and the aviation industry.”



Air Arabia currently operates over 190 routes from its strategic hubs in the UAE, Morocco, Egypt and Armenia.



Air Arabia Group has signed two agreements to form joint venture companies with Lakson Group, one of Pakistan's leading business conglomerates, to launch ‘Fly Jinnah,’ a new low-cost airline based in Pakistan and also with DAL Group, Sudan’s most innovative and customer-focused conglomerate to launch ‘Air Arabia Sudan,’ a new low-cost airline based in Khartoum International Airport.

