Alstom sets up HQ in Saudi Arabia, reinforcing commitment to Vision 2030

Alstom, a global leader in green and smart mobility, has announced the opening of a new regional office in Riyadh, reinforcing its commitment to the railway development in Saudi Arabia and the region.



The new office will serve as a hub for the development of Alstom’s operations across the Gulf and the wider region, providing marketing, tax, and finance services to the region, in addition to railway maintenance services, supplier quality development and monitoring, acccording to the company’s latest press release.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The new office will also serve to further leverage Saudi Vision 2030 to encourage regional talent development, and actively build localized capability in the Kingdom, in alignment with Alstom’s growth.



Within this new regional office, Alstom will bring its condition-based and predictive maintenance solution, HealthHub to Riyadh to support the railway infrastructure innovations in Saudi Arabia.



Alstom’s HealthHub digital center in Riyadh will start monitoring a fleet of 748 cars in real-time for Riyadh Metro, Jeddah Airport People Mover, and Haramain High-Speed Train.



The center will be operated by a team of rail mobility engineers and data scientists with an opportunity to provide advanced expertise and digital services to both Alstom and non-Alstom rolling stock, infrastructure and signalling in and outside of the Kingdom.

Launched in 2014, HealthHub is Alstom’s proven solution for condition-based and predictive maintenance, continuously monitoring the health of railway assets, maximising availability and reliability, while optimising lifecycle costs. HealthHub anticipates faults before they occur, avoiding over-maintenance, reducing the need for physical inspection, and decreasing train downtime by up to 30 percent.

Advertisement

Today, HealthHub technology monitors over 18,000 cars from 90 different fleets around the world including in the UAE, Morocco, and Algeria.



Alstom first arrived in Saudi Arabia in the 1950s. Headquartered in France and present in 70 countries, Alstom has since then become a key contributor to the advancement of the region's transport infrastructure.

Read more: Alstom signs MoU with Saudi Railway Company to advance sustainable mobility