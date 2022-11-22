Dubai airport DXB raises 2022 passenger forecast to 64.3 million

Dubai’s main airport on Tuesday raised its passenger forecast for this year by nearly two million to 64.3 million people after a strong pick up in business in the third quarter from the same period last year.

DXB, a major gateway for international travel, handled nearly 18.5 million passengers in the three months to the end of September, up from 6.7 million a year earlier, state-owned operator Dubai Airports said in a statement.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Gulf hub has seen more than 46.3 million passengers so far this year, up 168 percent year-on-year, and about 72 percent of its traffic in the same nine months of 2019, before the pandemic.

London was the top destination city in the third quarter, with two million passengers, followed by Riyadh and Mumbai. India was the top country destination, with 6.8 million passengers, followed by Saudi Arabia, Britain and Pakistan.

Read more:

Emirates resumes flights to Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires, after COVID-19 suspension

Dubai’s DXB Airport prepares to welcome over 2 million passengers over next 10 days

Dubai Customs makes 936 seizures in four months, including crystal meth, marijuana