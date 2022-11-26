Theme
Terminal tractors line up to load containers into a cargo ship at DP World's fully automated Terminal 2 at Jebel Ali Port in Dubai, UAE. (Reuters)
Dubai’s DP World to manage Uzbekistan’s Navoi free economic zone

Reuters, Tashkent
Dubai-owned ports giant DP World will manage a logistics-focused free economic zone in Uzbekistan’s southeastern Navoi province, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s office said late on Friday.

Another UAE company, Terminals Holding, will manage the cargo terminal of the Navoi international airport, Mirziyoyev’s office said in a statement.

DP World already manages a free zone in neighboring Kazakhstan set up at a railway hub on the latter’s border with China.

