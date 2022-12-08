US approves conditions for Airbus A321XLR to address fire risks due to fuel tank
The US Federal Aviation Administration said it has approved special conditions for the Airbus A321XLR after concerns were raised that a novel type of fuel tank could pose fire risks in its newest narrow-body jet.
Rival planemaker Boeing told European regulators in 2021 the architecture of a fuel tank intended to increase the
A321XLR’s range “presents many potential hazards.”
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The FAA said in a filing it will require that the lower half of the A321XLR fuselage, spanning the longitudinal area of the tank, be resistant to fire penetration to protect passengers.
The FAA publication provides further clarity surrounding the development of the new jet, whose introduction has been delayed
to 2024. Industry sources say delivery schedules of the mlonger-range single-aisle jet had been left uncertain while
regulators pondered how to treat the novel design.
Airbus said Thursday “authorities are applying more scrutiny across the board on all certification activities in the current
environment” and said “entry-into-service is scheduled in Q2 2024 in order to meet certification requirements.”
Airbus added “there is a focus on certification of the RCT (Rear Center Tank) design for the XLR. Airbus expects no significant impact on the XLR’s unique range advantage in the single-aisle segment.”
The FAA said the special conditions are needed because the new Airbus twin-engine plane includes an RCT located in the airplane fuselage rather than in its wings.
The tank is in an area of the lower fuselage that partially replaces the aft cargo compartment of earlier aircraft designs.
The FAA said the design was not envisioned by its requirements for insulation installations set to raise post-crash fire safety protections and ensure an additional barrier between occupants and an external post-crash fire.
The FAA said the special conditions are “necessary to establish a level of safety equivalent to that established by the existing airworthiness standards.”
Read more: Airlines to return to profitability in 2023 after COVID-19 restrictions ease: IATA
-
Airlines to return to profitability in 2023 after COVID-19 restrictions ease: IATAThe airline industry will become profitable again next year for the first time since 2019 as a snapback in air travel continues following nearly two ... Aviation & Transport
-
European airlines boost profits as demand recoversStrong demand to fly away this summer boosted profits at the owners of British Airways, Finnair, Air France and KLM despite airports struggling to ... World News
-
Airlines reboot as COVID-19 sparks revolution in one-day business tripsAirlines around the world are ripping up schedules and bringing in new flights to cope with a COVID-triggered trend in corporate travel for executives ... Aviation & Transport
-
Royal Jordanian Airlines reaches agreement with Airbus to increase fleetRoyal Jordanian Airlines has reached an agreement with Airbus to introduce 20 new factory-built A320neo family aircraft to its fleet, replacing the 13 ... Aviation & Transport
-
Airbus may win order for about 50 A220s valued at $1.8 bln from India’s Jet AirwaysJet Airways India Ltd. is in advanced talks to order about 50 Airbus SE A220 aircraft, according to people familiar with the matter, marking what ... Aviation & Transport
-
Dubai-based Emirates considers ordering Airbus jets as Boeing delays deliveryGulf carrier Emirates is weighing more Airbus SE A350 jetliner orders to help fill gaps in its fleet in coming years as Boeing Co. struggles to bring ... Aviation & Transport
-
Four Chinese airlines buy 292 planes from airbus for total of $37 blnFour Chinese airlines will buy a total of 292 planes from Airbus in a $37 billion windfall for the aviation giant, the carriers said in separate ... Technology