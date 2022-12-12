Theme
Dubai International Airport DXB Terminal 3. (Supplied)

Dubai’s DXB wins 2022 ‘Airport of the Year’ award

Dubai International (DXB) won “Airport of the Year” at the Aviation Business Awards 2022, airport operator Dubai Airports announced in a statement on Monday.

One of the world's busiest airports, DXB was chosen as the winner in the category based on its “unrivalled performance” over the past year.

The airport welcomed 28 million passengers during the first half of 2022, nearly three times the volume during the corresponding period last year.

DXB enhanced its service quality, ensuring a seamless travel experience for passengers across all its touchpoints.

Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths received the award at the ceremony held in Dubai last week.

