European airports’ passenger traffic full recovery ‘pushed back to 2025’
A full recovery in passenger volumes at European airports has now been pushed back to 2025 rather than 2024 as previously forecast, the ACI Europe body which represents European airports said on Tuesday.
“Passenger traffic has made a strong comeback since last spring and has so far been very resilient in the face of increasing geopolitical and economic headwinds,” said Olivier Jankovec, director general of ACI Europe.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“However, we now expect the passenger traffic recovery to level off moving forwards, with the timeline pushed to 2025 before Europe’s airports finally get back to where they stood before COVID-19 hit,” he added.
Read more: Britain’s Heathrow Airport warns that demand outlook for travel is uncertain
-
Dubai’s DXB wins 2022 ‘Airport of the Year’ awardDubai International (DXB) won “Airport of the Year” at the Aviation Business Awards 2022, airport operator Dubai Airports announced in a statement on ... Aviation & Transport
-
Climate activists storm runways at two German airportsClimate protesters glued themselves to a runway at Munich airport on Thursday morning and also managed to storm a runway at Berlin-Brandenburg, ... World News
-
Abu Dhabi Airports announces 4.7 mln passenger traffic in third quarter, up 250 pctAbu Dhabi Airports, the operator of the five airports in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, released on Monday its passenger traffic results report for the ... Aviation & Transport
-
Dubai airport DXB raises 2022 passenger forecast to 64.3 millionDubai’s main airport on Tuesday raised its passenger forecast for this year by nearly two million to 64.3 million people after a strong pick up in ... Aviation & Transport
-
Climate activists block private jets at Amsterdam’s main airportHundreds of environmental activists wearing white overalls stormed an area holding private jets at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport and stopped aircraft ... World News
-
Airport staff at London’s Heathrow to strike in run-up to Qatar World CupHundreds of workers at London’s Heathrow airport will walk out in the run-up to the soccer World Cup this month over demands for better pay, a British ... World News
-
London’s Heathrow Airport drops passenger capacity curbs, says 25,000 staff neededLondon’s Heathrow Airport confirmed plans to end blanket capacity restrictions on passenger numbers this month, opting instead for brief curbs where ... Aviation & Transport
-
KLM urges Netherlands’ Schiphol Airport to end flight cap early, plans fleet revampThe Dutch arm of Air France-KLM will press Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport to drop a capacity cap in December rather than extend it through March as ... Aviation & Transport
-
Britain’s Heathrow Airport warns that demand outlook for travel is uncertainBritain’s biggest airport Heathrow warned that the demand outlook for the coming winter was uncertain given the growing economic headwinds plus the ... World News