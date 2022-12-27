UAE General Civil Aviation publishes world’s first national regulation on vertiports

Around the world, the rapid and increasing development of electrical vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft have created an imperative for new infrastructure, new networks, and new regulatory approaches.

Recognizing the need, the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority has published the world’s first national regulation related to vertiports to support rapid developments and continued worldwide investment in the UAE’s highly progressive and competitive aviation industry.



This regulation covers the design and operational requirements of vertiports while ensuring a regulatory environment that supports the efficient and safe operation of vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft.

The proposed amendments of the new draft regulation have been released for industry consultation, and it will be published later in its final version in the first quarter of 2023, reported the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on Tuesday.



The demand for vertiports continues to accelerate as eVTOL manufacturers aim to launch their aircraft by 2024. As a potential global network is envisaged by 2030, this novel carbon-neutral industry must be served by suitable, safe, and regulated infrastructure.

Through safe and orderly infrastructure, the promises associated with this new mode of transportation include ensuring rapid movement of passengers within cities and reducing traffic jams, as well as rapid logistical responses to emergencies and easy access to markets across cities.

The UAE vertiports regulation strengthens the UAE’s Urban Air Mobility proposition while at the same time enhancing the level of safety within the aviation sector, and proactively provides a unique certification and regulatory oversight framework for vertiports. This increases the safety of critical national infrastructure and aviation system while maintaining the UAE’s pioneering status within the global aviation industry.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the General Civil Aviation Authority, said, “The proactive development of a regulatory framework for vertiports establishes a foundation within the UAE to ensure safe and seamless operation of urban air mobility. The rapid growth of advanced air mobility presents opportunities in the reduction of carbon emissions, decreased congestion, and entry to inaccessible markets, which are achievable through vision, planning, and close collaboration with our stakeholders in the aviation industry.”

