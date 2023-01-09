New trade corridor to connect Jeddah Islamic Port to India and West Mediterranean

The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) revealed on Monday that liner operator MSC (Mediterranean Shipping Company) will start a new shipping service which includes Jeddah Islamic Port.

The India – West Med service will open a new trade corridor between the key markets of the Indian Subcontinent and the Western Mediterranean, which is a critical step towards boosting Saudi Arabia’s liner connectivity and fulfilling the goals of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS) to consolidate the Kingdom’s competitive position on the global logistics map.



The service will call at the ports of Jebel Ali, Mundra (India), Nhava Sheva (India), Djibouti, Gioia Tauro, Genoa, Barcelona, Valencia, Salerno, Marsaxlokk, King Abdullah, and Jeddah Islamic Port.

The latest route will unearth a new world of trade opportunities and promote manufacturing industries across the region through direct connectivity. With lesser transshipments and faster transit times, the service can link Mundra to Genoa within 19 days and Nhava Sheva to Barcelona within 16 days.

To meet rising demand and bring its world-class offerings to the Saudi maritime sector, MSC recently added the Kingdom’s busiest port to its Himalaya Express network, connecting it to 10 major hubs across Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

Boasting premium services and exceptional operating capabilities, the Red Sea’s leading port is targeting a top 10 position among the world’s best hubs by 2030. With a strategic location along global shipping routes, it is a regional leader in maritime trade and transshipments.

